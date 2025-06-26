Being accepted into the police force was a dream come true for Elise Norris.

But the dream was shattered when, after passing all the exams and interviews needed, she was turned down on health grounds.

“It felt like the end of the world for me at the time, “ said Elise. The 23-year-old was unable to join the force because she takes sertraline, medication for anxiety. It was a crushing blow, but, in an ironic twist of fate, it turned out to be a blessing for the former Unity College pupil. “I went back to the drawing board to start again,” said Elise.

Drawing and Talking Therapist Elise Norris is helping to give a voice to children and adults struggling with their mental health

A former teaching assistant at Burnley’s Blessed Trinity High School, where was appointed as Intervention Lead, Elise studied to become a drawing and talking practitioner. She had the skills and qualifications, but never really had the opportunity to use them. But the rejection from the police force was the perfect opportunity.

She has now launched her own business, The Healing Minds Hub, and works with children and adults who struggle with their mental health and in particular, expressing their feelings verbally. Drawing and talking therapy, which is the UK’s number one alternative to CBT and direct talking therapies, allows people to discover and communicate their emotions and feelings in a non-directed technique, setting it apart from existing solution-focused and cognitive-based therapies and interventions.

Explaining how it works Elise said: “So many people struggle to express themselves verbally, but why should those people not have access to mental health support? That's where I come in. Drawing and Talking Therapy works with the subconscious mind where trauma and emotions are held. It gives a voice to the subconscious and allows it to work through difficult emotions without having to talk about them or bring them to the surface'.

Elise feels it is ironic that if a therapy like this had been more prevalent when she was a child then perhaps she wouldn’t have needed medication. Her mum suffers with a long term health condition and, to protect her, details of how serious it was were often kept from Elise.

“They did it for my own good, I realise that,” said Elise. ‘But it made me anxious and worry because a lot of the time I didn’t really know what was happening. But in a way it’s those feelings that have led me to where I am today. To be able to do something I absolutely love, that is helping people and, potentially saving lives, is an honour for me and so rewarding.”

Six months after launching her business Elise is working with individuals, schools and mental health charities and organisations. And Elise’s biggest champions are her boyfriend Henry and her parents, mum Gemma and dad Gavin who is a well known singer and entertainer.

Elise added: “Their support has been incredible, I am so grateful to them.”

To find out more about the therapy Elise offers please go to her facebook page The Healing Minds Hub. She is also on the social media platforms TikTok and Instagram.