Pupils at St Mary's RC Primary School in Langho running a mile a day
Energetic pupils at a Ribble Valley primary school are running a mile a day.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 9th Jun 2023, 15:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 15:12 BST
St Mary's RC Primary School in Langho started the Daily Mile a few years ago, a UK initiative which encourages pupils to walk or run a daily mile.
Headteacher Caroline Boden said: "The Daily Mile has become a firm foundation at St Mary's.
"We have seen the benefits and know that being in the fresh air and enjoying the discipline of running keep pupils active and improves their mental health.”