Andrew Coney will take on a 100-mile sponsored walk over six days in aid of charity PSPA, starting on Sunday, June 4th. He has so far amassed £26,740.

His wife Lindsay (60) was diagnosed with a rare brain disease called Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) 18 months ago. PSP, which is currently untreatable, is caused by the loss of nerve cells in the brain and results in problems with balance, speech, vision, swallowing, and mobility.

Andrew says: “Lindsay, my wife of 35 years, was diagnosed with PSP in November 2021. In hindsight, we, her family, feel Lindsay had been living with the condition for several years before that diagnosis, which is not an uncommon experience.

Andrew Coney with his wife Lindsay, who was diagnosed with a rare brain disease, Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), 18 months ago.

“As a family, we always look for a positive in everything we do and have been thinking of ways to help Lindsay’s situation. Our first and most important priority is to make sure Lindsay’s life is as comfortable and fulfilled as possible for as long as we can.

“Secondly, we wanted to raise awareness of this rare disease and to help raise funds for the charity PSPA, which supports all families affected by PSP.”

The walk, known as the Two Roses Way, takes in Whalley, Gisburn, Skipton, Malham, Slaidburn, and Chipping, and Andrew aims to cover 13 to 19 miles daily.

More than 100 relatives, sponsors, and friends will support him along the way, and Lindsay will join him on the last mile on Friday, June 9th.

To donate, please visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/walk1885forlindsay

Follow @WalkforLindsay on Facebook and Twitter.

