Pocket sized 'signs and symptoms' card to be issued to former cancer patients in Burnley, Pendle and Ribble Valley to speed them back into system if they have concerns
All women who undergo treatment for any gynaecological cancer in Burnley, Pendle, Ribble Valley and South Cumbria are to be given a “signs and symptoms” info card, stamped with a direct contact link that can help speed them back into the system should they have any future issues or concerns.
The credit-card sized, purse-friendly summary of what to look out for and how to get back in touch with gynaeocology services is the idea of Macmillan gynaecological Cancer Nurse Specialist Lisa Nicholson, who has just received £335 from Rosemere Cancer Foundation to fund the project on behalf of the gynae-oncology specialist nurses that work within Lancashire and South Cumbria.
Lisa said: “The signs and symptoms cards are an invaluable resource to help patients identify the signs of gynaecological cancer recurrence. "Patients often get overloaded with leaflets. By having a card-sized pocket guide that ladies can keep in a handy place such as their purse or handbag, they can look back at them for reference.
“It also reminds them that they have a direct contact link back into our services should they have an issue or concern.”
Rosemere Cancer Foundation fundraises to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients being treated at eight hospitals
throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria, as well as at Rosemere Cancer Centre at the Royal Preston Hospital. The cancer centre is the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre. The charity funds cutting edge equipment, research, training and other cancer
services and therapies that are beyond limited NHS resources.