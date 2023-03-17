News you can trust since 1877
Pocket sized 'signs and symptoms' card to be issued to former cancer patients in Burnley, Pendle and Ribble Valley to speed them back into system if they have concerns

All women who undergo treatment for any gynaecological cancer in Burnley, Pendle, Ribble Valley and South Cumbria are to be given a “signs and symptoms” info card, stamped with a direct contact link that can help speed them back into the system should they have any future issues or concerns.

By Sue Plunkett
Published 17th Mar 2023, 15:02 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 15:02 GMT

The credit-card sized, purse-friendly summary of what to look out for and how to get back in touch with gynaeocology services is the idea of Macmillan gynaecological Cancer Nurse Specialist Lisa Nicholson, who has just received £335 from Rosemere Cancer Foundation to fund the project on behalf of the gynae-oncology specialist nurses that work within Lancashire and South Cumbria.

Lisa said: “The signs and symptoms cards are an invaluable resource to help patients identify the signs of gynaecological cancer recurrence. "Patients often get overloaded with leaflets. By having a card-sized pocket guide that ladies can keep in a handy place such as their purse or handbag, they can look back at them for reference.

Macmillan gynaecological Cancer Nurse Specialist Lisa Nicholson (left) and fellow gynae-oncology nurses Rachel Webster (centre) and Beth Nield with the cards that could help women re-access their services with minimum delay
Macmillan gynaecological Cancer Nurse Specialist Lisa Nicholson (left) and fellow gynae-oncology nurses Rachel Webster (centre) and Beth Nield with the cards that could help women re-access their services with minimum delay
Macmillan gynaecological Cancer Nurse Specialist Lisa Nicholson (left) and fellow gynae-oncology nurses Rachel Webster (centre) and Beth Nield with the cards that could help women re-access their services with minimum delay
“It also reminds them that they have a direct contact link back into our services should they have an issue or concern.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation fundraises to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients being treated at eight hospitals

throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria, as well as at Rosemere Cancer Centre at the Royal Preston Hospital. The cancer centre is the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre. The charity funds cutting edge equipment, research, training and other cancer

services and therapies that are beyond limited NHS resources.

