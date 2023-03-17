The credit-card sized, purse-friendly summary of what to look out for and how to get back in touch with gynaeocology services is the idea of Macmillan gynaecological Cancer Nurse Specialist Lisa Nicholson, who has just received £335 from Rosemere Cancer Foundation to fund the project on behalf of the gynae-oncology specialist nurses that work within Lancashire and South Cumbria.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisa said: “The signs and symptoms cards are an invaluable resource to help patients identify the signs of gynaecological cancer recurrence. "Patients often get overloaded with leaflets. By having a card-sized pocket guide that ladies can keep in a handy place such as their purse or handbag, they can look back at them for reference.

Macmillan gynaecological Cancer Nurse Specialist Lisa Nicholson (left) and fellow gynae-oncology nurses Rachel Webster (centre) and Beth Nield with the cards that could help women re-access their services with minimum delay

“It also reminds them that they have a direct contact link back into our services should they have an issue or concern.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation fundraises to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients being treated at eight hospitals

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria, as well as at Rosemere Cancer Centre at the Royal Preston Hospital. The cancer centre is the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre. The charity funds cutting edge equipment, research, training and other cancer