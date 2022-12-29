Pet food bank: Brierfield animal sanctuary helping people in Burnley, Nelson and Colne afford to feed their pets
A Brierfield animal sanctuary has launched a pet food bank.
Quaker Animal Rescue & Rehabilitation in Holden Road introduced the service earlier this month to help Burnley, Nelson and Colne people afford to feed their pets and provide cat litter and flea/worm treatments.
Owner Bethany Cook says the rescue has already received more than 30 referrals and is now seeking donations of daily care items.
Bethany said: “The cost of living crisis and seeing people struggle inspired the food bank.
“I think people should reach out if they need help. No-one, especially animals, should suffer because they can’t afford food.”
But, she added: “I have had a few people abuse the free food. I had one girl who requested food. When I delivered [it], her mum answered and said she has no idea why she’s requesting food from us as they’re well off.
“So I may ask for proof of benefits on occasion.”
For support, or to make a donation, please contact [email protected] or 07767139161.