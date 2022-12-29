Quaker Animal Rescue & Rehabilitation in Holden Road introduced the service earlier this month to help Burnley, Nelson and Colne people afford to feed their pets and provide cat litter and flea/worm treatments.

Owner Bethany Cook says the rescue has already received more than 30 referrals and is now seeking donations of daily care items.

Bethany Cook, owner of Quaker Animal Rescue & Rehabilitation, who is helping to care for an abandoned pet rabbit.

Bethany said: “The cost of living crisis and seeing people struggle inspired the food bank.

“I think people should reach out if they need help. No-one, especially animals, should suffer because they can’t afford food.”

But, she added: “I have had a few people abuse the free food. I had one girl who requested food. When I delivered [it], her mum answered and said she has no idea why she’s requesting food from us as they’re well off.

“So I may ask for proof of benefits on occasion.”

A pet rabbit rescued by Quaker Animal Rescue & Rehabilitation.