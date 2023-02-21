Supporters remembered 7,000 loved ones whose names will be printed in the Book of Remembrance, which will be available to view in the coming weeks at Pendleside Hospice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sammi Graham head of events and marketing said “Everyone at Pendleside is humbled by the generosity of our supporters and thankful to our community. An amazing amount has been raised and will directly fund patient care

Alderson and Horan were the main sponsors of the 2022 Light Up A Life at Pendleside Hospice which raised the grand total of £117,000

“Thank you also to sponsors Alderson and Horan for once again supporting the event.”

Light Up A Life is one of Pendleside’s biggest and most loved events and saw around 1,000 people gather for the event at the hospice to celebrate the life of loved ones who have died both this year and over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad