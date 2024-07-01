Pendleside Hospice celebrating remarkable retail success across Burnley and Pendle
Nine charity shops, an eBay store, and a small shop within the hospice's reception area have generated an impressive £375,663 towards patient care over the past year. The charity’s retail team celebrated its achievements and discussed future plans at a Retail Conference earlier this month.
Last year, the charity also introduced its Rewear Revolution campaign to promote the benefits of buying preloved items, which in turn supports patient and family care at Pendleside Hospice. The campaign highlighted the sustainability factors of shopping preloved goods, and the positive impact this has on the planet.
Louisa Mayor, Pendleside's Head of Income Generation, said: "I am incredibly proud of our Pendleside Team and their commitment to ensuring all our retail shops operate smoothly. The financial impact of Covid-19 was significant, but over the last three years, our retail team has demonstrated remarkable strength and unity.”
Christine Turner has been volunteering at the Padiham shop for just over two years.
“The team is fantastic and it’s truly an honour to be giving something back to a worthy cause. My mother-in-law was cared for by Pendleside’s Hospice
at Home team and my father-in-law was cared for by another hospice. When I used to visit him, I remember the hospice being a peaceful place to be and certainly not an unhappy one. My experiences are what has led me to volunteer at Pendleside.”
If you would like to volunteer, please contact Lisa Clarke on 01282 440 159 or [email protected]