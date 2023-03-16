The group will run on the second Monday of each month from 5pm - 6pm for any adult in Burnley and Pendle who is affected by suicide.

The charity is ideally looking for someone who has also been bereaved by suicide to better relate to group members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Frauts, the hospice’s Family Support Team Leader, said: "We need someone patient, kind, and compassionate who can show empathy and is a good listener.

Stock image of a person in distress seeking professional support. Picture: Shutterstock

"They don’t need to be a counsellor. They would volunteer a few hours a month and almost be like an active group member. They would contact people interested in the group, welcome them, and help them join the conversation."

The hospice, which also runs counselling sessions for suicide bereavement, launched the support group in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon said: "Some clients having counselling with us asked if we had a support group to help with the healing process. It was just after Caroline Flack took her own life. It made us think.

"The research shows people bereaved by suicide are more likely to die by it. There is a stigma around suicide. More than with any other death, it leads people to question: Why did this happen? Could it have been avoided? If [their loved one] had received help, would it have happened? That’s the big thing. It leaves a lot of questions.

Exterior of Pendleside Hospice. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

"[Those left behind] almost feel embarrassed and ashamed about telling people what happened. It’s hard for them to reach out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The group aims to break down that barrier, help people come to terms with and process the suicide, and reduce the stigma. There is a therapeutic benefit to talking to others who are going through something similar. Getting understanding and empathy from others helps normalise emotions.

"The group is a community of people who no longer feel stigmatised and alone with their grief. It's a small group, and it gets people talking."