News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
11 hours ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
2 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned
2 hours ago Lewis Capaldi shares his Netflix documentary trailer with fans
3 hours ago ‘New’ Great British Bake Off presenter is ‘great choice’
7 hours ago NHS unions and government reach pay offer deal
7 hours ago John Lewis to axe staff bonuses and cut jobs after revealing losses

Pendleside Hospice appealing for volunteer to run suicide bereavement support group for people in Burnley and Pendle

Pendleside Hospice is appealing for a volunteer to run a suicide bereavement support group.

By Laura Longworth
Published 16th Mar 2023, 17:33 GMT- 2 min read

The group will run on the second Monday of each month from 5pm - 6pm for any adult in Burnley and Pendle who is affected by suicide.

The charity is ideally looking for someone who has also been bereaved by suicide to better relate to group members.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Simon Frauts, the hospice’s Family Support Team Leader, said: "We need someone patient, kind, and compassionate who can show empathy and is a good listener.

Stock image of a person in distress seeking professional support. Picture: Shutterstock
Stock image of a person in distress seeking professional support. Picture: Shutterstock
Stock image of a person in distress seeking professional support. Picture: Shutterstock
Most Popular

"They don’t need to be a counsellor. They would volunteer a few hours a month and almost be like an active group member. They would contact people interested in the group, welcome them, and help them join the conversation."

The hospice, which also runs counselling sessions for suicide bereavement, launched the support group in 2020.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Simon said: "Some clients having counselling with us asked if we had a support group to help with the healing process. It was just after Caroline Flack took her own life. It made us think.

"The research shows people bereaved by suicide are more likely to die by it. There is a stigma around suicide. More than with any other death, it leads people to question: Why did this happen? Could it have been avoided? If [their loved one] had received help, would it have happened? That’s the big thing. It leaves a lot of questions.

Exterior of Pendleside Hospice. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Exterior of Pendleside Hospice. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Exterior of Pendleside Hospice. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

"[Those left behind] almost feel embarrassed and ashamed about telling people what happened. It’s hard for them to reach out.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The group aims to break down that barrier, help people come to terms with and process the suicide, and reduce the stigma. There is a therapeutic benefit to talking to others who are going through something similar. Getting understanding and empathy from others helps normalise emotions.

"The group is a community of people who no longer feel stigmatised and alone with their grief. It's a small group, and it gets people talking."

If you have been impacted by suicide, you can self-refer to the support group and one-to-one counselling by ringing 01282 440102.

Pendleside HospiceBurnleyCaroline FlackPendle