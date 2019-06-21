Pendle volunteers hosting the Little Lantern Walk in aid of cancer research

A group of Pendle volunteers are spreading a little light with a cancer charity walk for children.

The Little Lantern Walk is taking place on Friday, October 11th from 5-30pm to 9pm in Alkincoats Park, Colne.

The event is being hosted by Pendle Hill Fundraisers for Cancer Research UK to raise much-needed funds for the charity.

Volunteers are also needed to marshal the walk. They will be given instructions, a walkie-talkie and a cup of hot chocolate.

Last year, the event raised more than £8,000 and saw 200 primary school children walk through Alkincoats Park with their parents or guardians. It included a stroll through the "secret garden and the enchanting woods", finishing with a drink of hot chocolate.