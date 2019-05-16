Pendle school claims dream Turf Moor win at former Burnley FC striker Danny Ings' Sports Project tournament

A Pendle school's football team have fulfilled what for many would be an all-time dream by winning a tournament at Turf Moor held as part of the Burnley Football Club in the Community-affiliated Danny Ings Sports Project.

With the competition organised as part of an inclusion programme through the former Burnley FC striker Danny Ings' project, the victorious Marsden Heights Community College team beat off competition from the likes of Sir John Thursby, Blessed Trinity, Unity College, Ridgewood, Tor View, and Broadfield Specialist School to claim the win.

The victorious Marsden Heights team at Turf Moor.

The Danny Ings Sports Project programme aims to ensure all pupils - irrespective of special educational need, physical disability, emotional/behavioural difficulty, or social background - are able to access and participate in a range of sporting activities that also promote community cohesion, healthy lifestyle, functional learning opportunities, and transferable life skills.

Through the project, BFCitC already deliver weekly sports sessions at Marsden Heights for Year 7 students, and on Tuesday 14th May, the team - ably supported by staff members Gemma Lonsdale (Inclusion) and Mashuq Hussain (Senior Youth and Community Worker) - was finally able to show off the skills they had been honing at the home of the Clarets.

"The football tournament has been a fantastic opportunity for our pupils," said a spokesperson for the school. "I feel that the morning was a complete success and pupils feel not only a sense of achievement, but inspired, motivated, and encouraged to lead healthier lifestyles.

"Unique opportunities like this really support young people to broaden their horizons and future aspirations," they added.