Pendle Powerfest hits top gear for Pendleside Hospice

The Pendle Powerfest got into gear and raised £8,000 for Pendleside Hospice.

By Dominic Collis
Thursday, 7th July 2022, 3:45 pm

The money was raised at the first Powerfest car show since the Covid pandemic.

More than 200 cars were on display, as well as entertainment for adults and children including a raffle drawn by Pendleside mascot Penny the Squirrel, with prizes including a campervan holiday and super car driving experience.

Staff and volunteers from Pendleside sold refreshments and raffle tickets which raised £1,098.

Pendle Powerfest

Sammi Graham, head of marketing and events, said: “We were chuffed to be selected as charity of the year by Pendle Powerfest. All the group, who are voluntary, put a lot of effort into making it a huge success.

"Thousands of individuals and families came down to enjoy the event and had a great time. The total received by Pendleside is £8,098 which is amazing and I’m told the most which has ever been raised for charity at a Powerfest event. I’d like to thank aeveryone who came along.”

