The money was raised at the first Powerfest car show since the Covid pandemic.
More than 200 cars were on display, as well as entertainment for adults and children including a raffle drawn by Pendleside mascot Penny the Squirrel, with prizes including a campervan holiday and super car driving experience.
Staff and volunteers from Pendleside sold refreshments and raffle tickets which raised £1,098.
Sammi Graham, head of marketing and events, said: “We were chuffed to be selected as charity of the year by Pendle Powerfest. All the group, who are voluntary, put a lot of effort into making it a huge success.
"Thousands of individuals and families came down to enjoy the event and had a great time. The total received by Pendleside is £8,098 which is amazing and I’m told the most which has ever been raised for charity at a Powerfest event. I’d like to thank aeveryone who came along.”