The money was raised at the first Powerfest car show since the Covid pandemic.

More than 200 cars were on display, as well as entertainment for adults and children including a raffle drawn by Pendleside mascot Penny the Squirrel, with prizes including a campervan holiday and super car driving experience.

Staff and volunteers from Pendleside sold refreshments and raffle tickets which raised £1,098.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pendle Powerfest

Sammi Graham, head of marketing and events, said: “We were chuffed to be selected as charity of the year by Pendle Powerfest. All the group, who are voluntary, put a lot of effort into making it a huge success.