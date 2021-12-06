Pendle MP urges people to get their booster jab on ‘Boost Day’

A year ago on December 2nd the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine was approved for use in the UK, allowing the life-saving vaccination programme to begin, starting with Margaret Keenan’s vaccination on December 8th.

The latest figures show that more than 115 million vaccine doses have been administered across the UK in almost a year – with nine in ten people aged 12 and over having received at least one dose of the vaccine – almost 51 million people – and eight in ten having received both vaccine doses – over 46 million people.

One in three people have now already received their booster jab – 18.6 million people – more than any other country with the exception of the USA and China.

Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson

This week, as a precaution in light of the new Omicron variant, the Conservative Government has expanded the booster programme to all adults over 18 and announced that all eligible people will be offered a top-up jab by the end of January.

To speed up the vaccination programme, around 400 military personnel will be drafted in to support deployment, with 1,500 community pharmacy sites, additional hospital hubs, and pop-up sites opening in convenient locations across the country.

Mr Stephenson said: “It is thanks to the incredible effort and success of the Conservative Government’s vaccination programme one year on 19,684 people in Pendle have received three Covid vaccine doses, which will offer life-saving protection to them and their loved ones this winter.

“On Boost Day, I encourage all those who have not yet come forward to take up the offer of a vaccine – booster jabs will protect the progress we have made against the virus and ensure that we can all enjoy Christmas safely with our loved ones in the safe knowledge that we have taken the responsible steps to protect them from the virus.

“One year on our historic vaccination programme is not over and we can all still do out bit this winter and stay ahead in the race against the virus by taking up the offer of a vaccine as soon as we are eligible”.

Commenting, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said: “I’m incredibly proud of our phenomenal COVID-19 vaccination programme. In under a year we have administered more than 115 million doses across the UK, saving countless lives and giving us a powerful weapon to fight this devastating virus.

“The battle is not yet over and we are working around the clock to boost the booster programme even further to maximise immunity following the emergence of the Omicron variant.