Pendle Council teams up with NHS to offer Covid-19 vaccination at home

Pendle Council has teamed up with the NHS to offer a first and second dose and booster vaccination to those who want it.

They will be visiting homes in Whitefield where the uptake of the Covid-19 vaccine is low compared with other parts of Pendle. It’s also the lowest in Lancashire for first and second doses.

From Monday February 7th, residents will be able to talk to the friendly engagement team about the vaccine and the opportunity to get vaccinated at home.

Every Street, Nelson. Google Streetview

On Wednesday February 9th, Thursday February 10th and Saturday February 12th a team of registered nurses will visit homes to offer the vaccine.

Anyone who has already been vaccinated or doesn’t want to chat to the teams can let them know and they will move on to other homes.

Coun. Nadeem Ahmed, leader of Pendle Borough Council, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for anyone who hasn’t been vaccinated yet.

“We know some people have struggled to get vaccinated because they don’t have access to a car or can’t visit their GP surgery or drop-in sites by walking or using public transport.

“If you’d like to guarantee that we visit your home, you can book an appointment for the team to visit you.”

Residents can do this:

online via – www.pendle.gov.uk/covidvaccination

by phoning - 0300 790 6856

Jane Scattergood, Chief Nurse and Senior Responsible Officer for Lancashire and South Cumbria, added: “There is still a portion of our population who have not come forward for a COVID-19 vaccine or a booster yet, and we know for some of them it is because they are shielding or don’t want to leave their house. We will be there for them.

“It is essential that everyone is able to have access to a vaccine, and this new service helps us reach more people who have been unable to come forwards up until now.

“The new Omicron variant is spreading extremely quickly, so if you are eligible to have a vaccine – whether that is your booster or your first or second dose - please accept this offer to make sure you have as much protection from the virus as possible.”

NHS staff offering the vaccines will be wearing ID badges. Residents are reminded to ask to see their ID before letting them into your home.

If anyone is still not sure and would like to check on someone’s identity, call Lancashire and South Cumbria Vaccinations Operation Centre on 01772 592 500.