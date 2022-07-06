PASTA is whetting the appetite at Clitheroe's Roefield Leisure

The Play and Skills at Teatime Activities scheme, launched in March, is funded by Lancashire County Council and takes place nationally.

The initiative, which takes place on Thursdays at 4pm, empowers families with skills and awareness to build a healthier lifestyle.

Six-week blocks take place for 90 minutes and include an hour of physical activities that change weekly, such as athletics, boxing, fitness, plus many others.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children get creative with the help of Flavours Cookery School during the Play and Skills at Teatime Activities (PASTA) scheme

This is then followed by a half-an-hour 'taster' session with Flavours Cookery School where participants are invited to make a healthy tea from scratch, with options including veggie burgers, BLT pasta salad and puff pastry pizza.

The aim is to provide youngsters with meal ideas that can be replicated at home while offering them the chance to sample ingredients and dishes that they might not have previously tried.

The programme has been described as “Excellent, fun, with a great range of activities” by one parent, with another adding: “The boys are now inquisitive to try new foods and can’t believe the ingredients used to make them."