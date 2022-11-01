But that did not stop former civic head of Burnley Coun. Anne Kelly from raising the magnificent total of £22,000.

This was just £3,000 short of the target she set to raise cash for diagnostic equipment for ELHT & Me, the charity of East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust Burnley General Teaching Hospital, to benefit cancer patients during her year in office from 2019 to 2020.

Former civic head of Burnley Coun. Anne Kelly and her husband John raised £22,000 during her year as Mayor in 2019

And in the past couple of months ago two lasers were purchased for the urology department. This equipment will reduce waiting times, the number of patients requiring theatre treatment, patients’ recovery time and many other benefits.

Urology consultant Shalom Srirangam said: "We are so thankful to Anne, John and all involved that have enabled us to invest further into our service, to go above and beyond. Your kind contributions have enabled your localhospital to provide a service that we have never before been able to.”

Anne, who shared her mayoral year with her husband John as her consort, said she was delighted to have raised so much money adding: “We are all sure to use hospital services at some point in our lives. Givingsomething back by investing in new diagnostic equipment means we can improve care for people now, and in years to come.”