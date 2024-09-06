The paediatric audiology team at St Peter’s Centre in Burnley has been recognised for outstanding contribution to children’s healthcare across East Lancashire.

The team has been honoured with two prestigious awards as part of the Learning, Excellence, and Achievements in Physiological Sciences (LEAPS) initiative, which celebrates the exceptional work of healthcare scientists across Lancashire and South Cumbria.

Paediatric audiology won the team award as a result of the consistently positive feedback they receive from patients and their families. The nomination stated: “Each team member is an advocate for the service and demonstrates a strong willingness to improve patient outcomes and experience. They lead by example in their commitment to strengthen and improve services by working with other colleagues across Lancashire and South Cumbria, which is invaluable in working together as a network.”

Andrea Curran, the departmental lead, was also recognised for her individual contribution and was presented with the manager award. She was nominated by multiple colleagues who highlighted her exceptional dedication. One colleague said: “Andrea blends dedication with compassion, ensuring top-notch care by staying updated with the latest advancements in audiology techniques. Her accurate assessments, individualised treatment plans, attention to detail, and comforting manner build trust with young patients and their families. Whether conducting tests or providing emotional support, she prioritises the children’s well-being. Her unwavering dedication ensures children receive the best care.”

The LEAPS awards were set up by the Lancashire and South Cumbria Physiological Sciences and Healthcare Science Network to recognise NHS healthcare scientists across the region.