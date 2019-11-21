Padiham Christmas bargain hunters give early present to Rosemere

Padiham bargain hunters have Christmas wrapped up already after spending £420 on festive gifts and goodies sold by supporters of Rosemere Cancer Foundation, who opened a one-day Christmas themed pop up shop.

The fund-raising sale at the Lawrence Hotel was organised by sisters Julie Scott and Barbara Nutter, together with friends Joann Brooks and Wendie Hammond, who all live in Padiham.

They sold a mixture of new and quality pre-loved toys, games, books, gift sets, decorations, cards and wrapping paper, all of which had been donated to them so they could raise money for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Their festive takings come on top of a £2,152 donation they made in July after running a week-long pop-up shop for the charity in Padiham Town Hall.

Julie, of Grove Lane, said: “We were amazed by how well our one-day shop went. We had a steady stream of customers throughout the six hours we were open. We would like to thank them, everyone who donated items and The Lawrence’s Michael Huckerby, who kindly donated his courtyard room to us for use as our shop premises.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including those at Burnley General Teaching and the Royal Blackburn Hospitals.

The charity funds cutting edge equipment, research, training and other cancer services and therapies that the NHS is unable to afford.