Girl power reigned in a six hour non stop charity workout challenge led by fitness instructor and personal trainer Jade Singleton.

It was the first charity challenge for Jade (35), who only qualified 18 months ago, and the all female team of 13, aged from seven to 56, raised almost £1,400 for Pendleside Hospice as part of the Corporate Challenge. “The atmosphere was incredible and I just want to say a huge thank you to everyone who took part, supported us and for all the donations,” said Jade.

Working in pairs, the ladies did 20 minutes each in the hiit/boxfit workout session that included burpees, jumping jacks, squat thrusts, lunges, and push ups. Jade, who qualified when she was 38 weeks pregnant with her youngest son Ralphie who is now almost two, led the workout at Colne basedTeam Singys’ Amateur Boxing Club, the gym she co owns with her husband, Shayne. He is a former professional boxer, English champion and WBC international champ. The couple tied the knot in April and they have another son Stanley (nine) and daughters D’ann and Lacey who are both 14.