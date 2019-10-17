'Overwhelming' Burnley FC charity night raises thousands for Sepsis UK Trust in honour of Burnley woman

A sold-out Ladies' Charity Night at Burnley Football Club has raised almost £8,000 for The Sepsis UK Trust in honour of a Burnley woman who died unexpectedly of the disease in 2017.



Held last month, the event was organised by Sharon Grennan and Sarah Hindle in memory of their sister Elisa Hindle, who two years ago, fell ill at a family wedding in Scotland. Putting her illness down to how much she had had to drink, she travelled home and went to bed, only for her daughter Georgia to find her the next morning unable to communicate or move.

The Ladies' Charity Night

Taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital, Elisa was diagnosed with sepsis and was given antibiotics and blood cultures. In an out of ICU, it was found she had a heart issue as well, and Elisa was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for urgent surgery where it was found that three of her heart valves were not functioning.

Following successful heart surgery, the sepsis spread and Elisa was put into an induced coma and administered kidney dialysis. She died on 21st May 2017.

Held in her memory and in an effort to raise awareness of sepsis, the charity event at Turf Moor raised an amazing £7,800 for The Sepsis UK Trust. "We would like to thank everyone who donated prizes, money and also purchased a ticket and attended the charity evening," said Sharon. "The evening was a fantastic night; emotional, exciting, and full of lovely ladies wanting to spend their money.

"We cannot believe the generosity of people, we are overwhelmed," she added. "£90 can save one person from losing their life. That means we have potentially saved 86 lives with our total, in addition raising awareness to all who can now pass on to family and friends saving further lives.

The fundraiser was held in memory of Elisa Hindle

"A massive massive thank you from the bottom of our hearts to you all in helping us raise this figure."