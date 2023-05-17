That is the claim of the Burnley MP, who supports banning the possession of nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas.

It is already illegal to produce, supply, and import the substance for human consumption under the Psychoactive Substances Act. The Government is now extending the law to cover possession in a crackdown on anti-social behaviour, including the littering of empty canisters in streets and parks.

What does Burnley’s Conservative MP Antony Higginbotham say about the move?

Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham backs a new law to ban the possession of laughing gas in the UK.

"I’ve always been clear that drugs have a devastating impact on our community: whether that’s by funding gangs who engage in violent crime to control supply, the anti-social behaviour caused, or the long term-impacts it has on users, especially vulnerable children.

"That’s why I’ve been a passionate advocate for a zero-tolerance approach in Burnley and Padiham, which does include a complete ban on nitrous oxide."

Why do people use laughing gas?

The law change follows a warning from the independent Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs (ACMD) against the ban, as it could become harder to use the substance legitimately. The gas is an anaesthetic in medicine and dentistry and helps make whipped cream in cooking.

But it is also the second most-used drug by 16 to 24-year-olds in the UK. It gives users a one to two-minute high.

What are the risks of using laughing gas long-term?

Chronic abuse of the substance can lead to a vitamin B12 deficiency causing painful spinal nerve damage and even paralysis.

What else is the Government doing to crackdown on ASB?

Alongside the ban, the Government will also give police enhanced drug-testing powers. Police patrols will increase in ASB hotspots in Burnley and Padiham, including parks, public transport, and the town centre.

Offenders must repair the damage caused by nuisance behaviour within two days. Or they could be ordered to help the community in other ways, such as litter-picking, washing police cars, or volunteering in shops.

But would criminalising the possession of laughing gas for its psychoactive effect entrap young people in the criminal justice system? Should the Government instead tackle the vulnerabilities that lead young people to drugs?

MP Higginbotham said: "There is nothing compassionate about being soft on drugs. Residents I speak with want to see deterrents put in place to stop children from falling into crime and anti-social behaviour. And that includes getting tough.

"So, whilst I do see the need to tackle drug misuse at the root cause, we must still take a firm approach to those who cause misery for other members of the community. Not doing so is unfair to everybody.

"That’s why I support the police being given new powers to crack down on illegal drug use. Because we know it ruins lives, acts as a catalyst for other crimes and it should be treated with urgency.