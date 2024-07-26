Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A drug "500 times more potent than morphine" has been found in Burnley, Pendle, and the Ribble Valley.

Addiction charity Inspire Lancs has received positive tests in the past six months for synthetic opiates called nitazenes that have contaminated other substances. Studies show that one type, isotonitazene, is 500 times more powerful than morphine.

The charity is urging anyone who chooses to use drugs to first test them for nitazenes to avoid unknowingly taking them.

Gem Smith, Preventable Harm and Reducing Mortality Lead, said the substances “carry a risk of overdose and ultimately death. That's the concern.

Nitazenes are said to be more toxic than heroin, which is pictured. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

"If you are going to use [drugs], do come get a rapid test from us, which gives you an indication as to whether nitazenes are in the substance. The test can tell you if they are present but not how much. So what we would say is that if you are choosing to use that substance, use it slowly and use a very small amount.

"Don't use it when you're on your own, where possible, as Naloxone [a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose] can be administered by another party.”

Emma Foster, Inspire Lancs' Deputy Service Manager, added that the tests are simple and available to anyone.

"You don't have to be in treatment. It's safer to be in treatment but you can still get a test. We're also happy to train family and friends to use them."