News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Headteacher blocks Ofsted inspection after death of fellow head
14 minutes ago Just Eat to axe over 1,700 delivery worker jobs in the UK
19 minutes ago Counter terror police investigate after man set on fire near mosque
4 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
6 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested
6 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free

NHS organ donation: 42 people waiting for an organ transplant in Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley

Nearly 50 people are waiting for an organ transplant in Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley.

By Laura Longworth
Published 21st Mar 2023, 12:35 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 12:35 GMT

Some 42 patients are on the waiting list – that is 18 in Burnley, 17 in Pendle, and seven in the Ribble Valley. The total in Lancashire is 185.

Now the NHS Blood and Transplant is asking people to sign up to the NHS Organ Donor Register. Everyone who joins can help save up to nine lives after they die by giving their organs to patients waiting for a transplant.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anthony Clarkson, Director of Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation at NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “You could be a lifesaver, which is an amazing legacy to leave – organ donation saves lives.

Image of a NHS Organ Donor Card.
Image of a NHS Organ Donor Card.
Image of a NHS Organ Donor Card.
Most Popular
Read More
Burnley based trainee solicitor at DRN aims to complete Way of the Roses cycle r...

“Families will always be consulted before organ donation goes ahead and are more likely to support your decision if they know it is what you wanted.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Please add your name and decision to the NHS Organ Donor Register to help save more lives. It takes just two minutes to sign up to be a lifesaver, online or using the NHS App.”

Thirty-nine people in Lancashire became an organ donor after their death in 2021/22. And 79 patients waiting for a transplant in the county received a life-changing gift last year.

To sign up, visit www.organdonation.nhs.uk or use the NHS App.

BurnleyPendleRibble ValleyNHSLancashire