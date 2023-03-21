Some 42 patients are on the waiting list – that is 18 in Burnley, 17 in Pendle, and seven in the Ribble Valley. The total in Lancashire is 185.

Now the NHS Blood and Transplant is asking people to sign up to the NHS Organ Donor Register. Everyone who joins can help save up to nine lives after they die by giving their organs to patients waiting for a transplant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony Clarkson, Director of Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation at NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “You could be a lifesaver, which is an amazing legacy to leave – organ donation saves lives.

Image of a NHS Organ Donor Card.

“Families will always be consulted before organ donation goes ahead and are more likely to support your decision if they know it is what you wanted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please add your name and decision to the NHS Organ Donor Register to help save more lives. It takes just two minutes to sign up to be a lifesaver, online or using the NHS App.”

Thirty-nine people in Lancashire became an organ donor after their death in 2021/22. And 79 patients waiting for a transplant in the county received a life-changing gift last year.