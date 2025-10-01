New mental health supported living service officially opens in Burnley

A brand-new supported living rehabilitation service has officially opened in Burnley.

Inspiring Minds East offers people living with mental illness the support, skills, and confidence they need to move towards independent living. The purpose-built development on Bank Parade provides nine high-quality, self-contained flats, managed by specialist supported housing provider, Halo Housing Association.

The service provides an 18-month rehabilitation pathway for adults with a primary mental health diagnosis, including those with additional needs, such as a history of substance misuse, learning disabilities, or trauma. Staff are on site 24/7 to offer support. It has been commissioned by Lancashire County Council and is being operated by national social care charity Making Space.

While the service opened in August, an official launch event was held last Thursday, attended by representatives from Lancashire County Council, Halo Housing Association and Making Space. The event also included a tour of the service, the opportunity to observe some group activities, and time to ask staff questions.

Representatives of Making Space, Lancashire County Council, and Halo Housing at Inspiring Minds East in Burnley.

County Coun. Graham Dalton, Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care, said: “We’re pleased to be working with Making Space and Halo Housing once again to bring this new service to Burnley. This

service will mean that people receive the help and support they need to maintain their independence, health and wellbeing, and participate in the community.

“The dedicated Making Space team works closely with each resident to create tailored rehabilitation plans, supporting people to live safely, manage their care and finances, maintain a home, build relationships and take part in their communities. Each flat is let on a weekly assured tenancy from Halo, giving residents stability as they work towards independence with support from the

Inspiring Minds East team.”

A new resident at Inspiring Minds East said: “It’s great having my own place, and I also like that there’s somewhere we can sit and talk with other people who live here. Two of us have bonded over our love of Halloween, so we’re planning something to celebrate, and I’ve already started decorating my room with a Halloween theme!”

Asif Bax, Managing Director at Halo Housing Association added: “Providing high-quality, safe, and welcoming homes is at the heart of what we do. Guided by our values of compassion, integrity, respect, and empowerment, we strive to create places where people can truly thrive.

“Inspiring Minds East is a fantastic example of how the right environment, combined with specialist support, can help people build the skills and confidence to live more independently. We’re delighted to be working with Making Space and LCC make this vision a reality in Burnley.”

The new service builds on the success of Inspiring Minds Preston, which offers five similar flats.

Phil Orton, Deputy Chief Executive at Making Space, said: “We’re thrilled to again be working with LCC and Halo to bring our shared vision to life. Inspiring Minds East extends the approach we’ve developed in Preston, providing people in Burnley with the right environment and support to take control of their recovery and live full, active lives. Together, we’re making a lasting difference for the people we support.”

Referrals to Inspiring Minds East will be made through Lancashire County Council’s Care Navigation service. For more information, ring 0300 123 6720 or email [email protected]