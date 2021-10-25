Nearly 63,000 Pendle residents have had first Covid jab as MP urges more to come forward

Mr Stephenson made the plea as it emerged that 62,777 Pendle residents have so received a first vaccine dose and 56,512 have now received a second dose.

The colder weather in the winter months favours transmission and experts have warned there could a significant flu surge and continuing or rising Covid cases.

That is why the Government is pushing the biggest winter vaccine campaign ever for Covid and flu, including in Pendle, so people can help protect not just themselves and their loved ones this winter and play their part in reducing pressure on the NHS.

Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson giving a vaccination to fellow Tory, Ribble Valley MP Nigel Evans

Pendle's MP said: “Thanks to the 62,777 people in Pendle who have come forward to get their jabs, we’ve been able to open up the country and make progress back towards normal life.

“Over four million people across the country have already received a booster jab. It is vital that each and every one of us continues to play our part – to protect our loved ones and the NHS, and to stay ahead in the race against the virus, by taking up the offer of a vaccine.

“Through a renewed national effort to get jabbed against Covid and flu, building on the biggest flu programme in history, we can continue saving lives by building up our protection against the virus."

The multimedia campaign will run on outdoor billboards, broadcast and community radio and TV to support the national vaccine drive.

The television advert hitting screens today asks people to “get vaccinated, get boosted, get protected”, and features Michelle, an NHS nurse, explaining the benefits of the flu jab and COVID-19 booster vaccine.

The new television advert will be seen in primetime spots alongside Emmerdale and Coronation Street as well as daytime shows such as This Morning and Loose Women. Targeted digital channels will also carry the campaign adverts including social media platforms, digital radio and online video such as YouTube.

Vaccines provide the best possible protection against infection and serious disease and so it is vital people come forward for both Covid jabs and flu vaccines.

The Covid booster programme was launched to prolong protection into winter, and for those aged 12 to 15 it is so important to come forward for a single dose to reduce transmission in schools and keep pupils in the classroom.

This year will also see the country’s biggest flu programme in history with 35 million people eligible for a free vaccine. Starting this week, the country’s leading pharmacies have joined forces to encourage people to come forward and get their free flu vaccine and COVID-19 booster jab when eligible.

Alongside independent pharmacists, Boots, LloydsPharmacy and Asda – who together have 5,000 pharmacies across the UK – have backed the call for people to get vaccinated for the best possible protection this winter.