National Stress Awareness Day 2022: These are the most stress-busting activities you can do according to research
It’s National Stress Awareness Day today (November 2) – a day when it’s important to recognise how stress can affect your mental health and what you can do to alleviate it.
A survey of 2,000 Brits discovered that petting a dog or a cat is the best way to feel instantly chilled (40 per cent). Enjoying a good old-fashioned cup of tea with a biscuit (30 per cent) came in second place, followed by taking time out to sit down and read a book (29 per cent).
According to the survey by pet insurance brand, ManyPets, the average person feels stressed as many as four times a day, with finances (71 per cent) work (44 per cent), family (30 per cent) and relationships (24 per cent) among the most common stress “triggers”.
With that in mind, here are the top 15 ways people like to use to de-stress ...