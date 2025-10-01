MP for Pendle and Clitheroe Jonathan Hinder VIP guest as Earby Springfield School celebrates launch of breakfast club
Universal free breakfast clubs are central to the government’s Plan for Change which they hope will remove barriers to opportunity by making sure every child starts the school day ready to learn.
Earby Springfield has been selected by the government as one of 750 schools to take part in the early adopter scheme and has received funding.
The breakfast club offers children healthy, nutritious breakfast options as well as the opportunity to engage in a number of activities including arts and crafts, board games and dancing. The club opens 30 minutes before classes begin every morning. So far, over 60% of pupils have attended the club. An evaluation conducted in 2019 by the Education Endowment Foundation found that year two children in breakfast club schools made the equivalent of two months additional progress.