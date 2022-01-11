More than two in three Burnley people have now received two Covid jabs

A total of 24,274 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Burnley when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on January 10th (Monday), up from 23,397 on Friday.

The rate of infection in Burnley now stands at 27,169 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 21,875.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 424,086 over the period, to 14,617,314.

Burnley

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded over the weekend in Burnley.

The dashboard shows 324 people had died in the area by January 10th (Monday) – up from 323 on Friday.

It means there have been five deaths in the past week, which is an increase on one the previous week.

They were among 21,120 deaths recorded across the North West.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Burnley.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that more than two-thirds of people in Burnley have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 58,747 people had received both jabs by January 9th (Sunday) – 70% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 83% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.