More Covid cases in Pendle but slower rise than last week

The age group that has recorded the most new cases is 10 – 19 year olds with 53 cases. This is followed by 50 – 59 year olds with 42 cases, and 30 – 39 year olds with 39 cases.

The latest seven-day infection rate across Pendle, based on the cases for every 100,000 people, now stands at 284.3. This is down on the 303.9 reported last week.

There have been no new deaths from coronavirus reported in Pendle this week.

The latest figures

You can now book your Covid-19 booster appointment five months after having your second dose of the vaccine, meaning you can receive the jab exactly six months after your second dose.

If eligible, make sure you top up your immunity further this winter by having the flu jab, to avoid the increased risk of becoming seriously ill by getting flu and Covid-19 at the same time.

As we approach winter, many of us will be meeting friends and family indoors, so it’s important to let fresh air in even if just for short bursts.

This has been shown to reduce the risk of infection from Covid-19 by 70%. The safest option is still to meet outdoors where possible.