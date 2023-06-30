In 2018, Andy Evenson, now 69, had popped into his local GP surgery for a flu vaccine. He asked the nurse giving him his jab about a “well man” check, which he had been reading about while waiting for his appointment. The nurse booked him a check-up and when he returned for it a few days later, he was also offered a PSA test – a blood test to help detect prostate cancer.

Within 48 hours, Andy was back at his GP surgery for a repeat PSA test after his initial results showed an alarmingly high PSA level.

Andy and Donna complete their 100 mile cycle for Rosemere Cancer Foundation

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy said: “Overnight, cancer became part of my life. I was diagnosed with stage four aggressive prostate cancer. It was a huge shock. I had had no symptoms at all and wouldn’t have known anything was wrong had I not casually asked about the ‘well man’ check, which screens for things like diabetes and heart disease.”

Following his diagnosis, Andy was offered the opportunity to take part in the trial of a new tumour shrinking drug. As the treatment worked for him, he was able to take up a referral to Rosemere Cancer Centre, Lancashire and South Cumbria’s regional specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, to undergo surgery.

The surgeon who undertook Andy’s keyhole operation used a robotic surgical system that had been bought for the centre by Rosemere Cancer Foundation, the charity Andy and wife Donna raised £460 for when they both took part in the Ford London 100 Bike Ride.

Andy said: “Following my surgery, I was prescribed hormone injections. When these ended, I switched to tablets but last year, the cancer came back. In March, I completed 35 radiotherapy sessions at Rosemere Cancer Centre and am on a new course of injections, which are every three months for the next two years.

Andy Evenson with his wife Donna, ringing the end of treatment bell on finishing his course of radiotherapy at Rosemere Cancer Centre

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All the staff and radiographers at Rosemere have been wonderful and the care provided by the whole team is second to none. Much of the new

technology in use at Rosemere Cancer Centre has been funded by donations. It’s a godsend saving and improving the lives of thousands of local cancer patients like me. I want to help Rosemere continue its pioneering work.”

Andy and Donna, who used to work as a wedding co-ordinator, are both members of the Burnley and Pendle Cyclists Touring Club, having taken up the sport about five years ago.

The couple, who have six children and six grandchildren between them, rode side-by-side in London with Donna and another cyclist they met en route encouraging Andy over the finish line in 8:57:57 so with just over a minute to spare before the challenge’s nine hour cut off time!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy continued: Without Donna and her help and support I couldn’t have even considered doing a challenge like the Ford London 100.”