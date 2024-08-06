A Nelson dessert takeaway has been prosecuted for failing to protect customers with allergies.

Lancashire County Council's Trading Standards food officers found that Mansha Sweet Centre, a takeaway in Nelson which has three other branches in the North West, failed to ensure the safety of their food for allergy sufferers, despite receiving specific advice about the need to make improvements prior to formal action.

On October 26th 2022, a trading standards food officer posing as a customer with a milk allergy purchased a lamb seekh kebab on chapati from Mansha. It was found to contain milk protein at a level potentially harmful if consumed by someone with a milk allergy.

As a result, the business owner Mansha Sweets Limited appeared at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on July 10th and pled guilty to two charges of supplying food that was injurious to health and not of the nature demanded by the purchaser. The company must now pay £7,229.72 in fines, a victim surcharge, and costs.

Lancashire County Council's Trading Standards food officers regularly test that food premises are meeting their responsibilities through an allergens sampling programme. Businesses found to have failed to take sufficient measures to ensure a person with specific allergies is not inadvertently supplied with food that may trigger an allergic reaction face further compliance checks.

Not doing so can have fatal consequences, as was the case with 15-year-old Megan Lee, who suffered a fatal asthma attack in 2017 after unknowingly eating a takeaway meal containing peanuts.

Following the tragedy, Megan's parents, Gemma and Adam Lee, worked with Lancashire County Council's Trading Standards officers to produce Megan's Story, a short film featuring treasured photos and video of the Oswaldtwistle schoolgirl growing up, to make businesses aware of the risks associated with allergens and ensure other families don't have to go through the same ordeal.

Councillor Michael Green, Lancashire County Council cabinet member for Health and Wellbeing, said: “The unforgettable Megan's Story campaign led by Megan's brave parents has made a lasting impression on everyone who saw it. Our Trading Standards team, in memory of Megan, will always do everything in their power to continue to raise awareness of the importance of food allergens.”