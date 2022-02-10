Major plans approved for £16.6m care home development to be built on derelict Burnley land

The £16.6m development, the first of its kind in Burnley, will provide specialist assisted living accommodation in a neighbourhood setting, aimed at improving older people’s quality of life and reducing the risk of social isolation.

Along with lead provider, The Calico Group, partners from East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust, Burnley Borough Council, the University of Central Lancashire, and Lancashire County Council have been working closely with people in the area to develop the scheme.

The development is a significant milestone for Burnley and will bring positive aspects of extra care support and housing directly to the community.

GGI of how the new care apartments, situated on derelict land next to Burnley General Hospital, are expected to look. Credit: Brock Carmichael Architects

The 93 apartments have been specially designed for people who require additional levels of support, while maintaining as much independence and dignity as possible.

This will also enable local residents to stay closer to their communities by seeking this type of support within the borough, as opposed to having to travel further afield.

The project, supported by Homes England, will also create new job vacancies for both experienced tradespeople and new apprentices in the area. By using local labour and supply chains, this helps to increase viability in the local economy, and to improve skills within the construction industry.

Construction work by Ring Stones Maintenance and Construction is scheduled to begin this summer, with completion expected in 2024.

Wendy Malone, Director of Development at Calico Homes, said: “We’re delighted to have been granted permission to being this milestone development to Burnley.

"This is a brilliant opportunity for The Calico Group to work collaboratively with partners, providing homes and specialist services to people in our community.

"We know that extra-care accommodation is much needed within the local area, and this will make an enormous difference to people’s health and wellbeing.”

Coun. Margaret Lishman, Burnley Council's Executive member for health and wellbeing, said: "I'm very pleased that this much-needed and very worthwhile scheme has been granted planning permission.