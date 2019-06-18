Macmillan Cancer Support’s Mobile Information and Support Service heading to Burnley

Offering free cancer information and support, Macmillan Cancer Support’s Mobile Information and Support Service will be visiting Burnley next week with cancer information specialists on hand to answer any questions.

With summer fast approaching and the importance of staying safe in the sun as crucial as ever, the free service enables people to come down for tips with the team encouraging anyone with worries relating to cancer to stop by. They are, however, unable to perform skin checks.

Setting up shop at Burnley Bus Station on Croft Street on Wednesday June 26th from 10am to 3pm, the mobile info and support service is spreading the message that while skin cancers are more likely to appear on exposed skin, they are very treatable if caught early and most people with non-melanoma skin cancers are cured with treatment.

“The sunnier weather gives us all a boost but it’s important to be aware of how to stay safe in the sun and to know which changes to your skin could give reason for concern," said Anna Murchie from the mobile information team. “It’s important for everyone to take extra care in the sun.

"But some cancer treatments can make you especially sensitive to the sun," Anna added. "If you’re having treatment for cancer, ask your healthcare team for advice about protecting your skin during and after treatment.”

Skin cancers can look very different, so visit your doctor if you notice anything unusual on your skin that does not go away after four weeks including:

• Any spot or sore that doesn’t heal.

• A spot or sore that hurts, is itching, crusty, scabs over or bleeds.

• Areas where the skin has broken down (an ulcer) and doesn’t heal.

• A lump on the skin - this might be a firm, red lump or may look sunken in the middle.

Melanoma is a rarer type of skin cancer which can develop from a new mole or one you already have. The ABCDE list can help tell the difference between a melanoma and a normal mole. See you GP if you are worried about any changes in your skin or a mole.

A – Asymmetrical moles, irregular in shape.

B – Border of a mole, blurred or has jagged edges.

C – Colour of a mole, if a mole has more than one colour.

D – Diameter (width), irregular moles are usually larger than 7mm.

E – Evolving, melanoma moles often change (evolve).

If you have any concerns about skin cancer or any other type of cancer, or just want someone to talk to, contact Macmillan Cancer Support on 0808 808 00 00 (seven days a week, 8am to 8pm) or visit macmillan.org.uk. For further information about Macmillan’s mobile information service, and planned visits, go to www.macmillan.org.uk/mobileinfo