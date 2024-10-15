Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Third sector workers in Burnley and beyond are being urged to act fast as nominations for prestigious awards ceremony celebrating those in the not-for-profit health and care sector come to a close.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether you work for a small community group which supports the elderly or homeless, or you’re part of a large organisation, such as a hospice or care home provider, the Markel 3rd Sector Care Awards want to hear from you.

Organised by Care Management Matters (CMM), and developed in conjunction with the National Care Forum, a not-for-profit organisation offering expert advice in the care sector, the Markel 3rd Sector Care Awards are keen to receive your entries. The awards recognise individuals and organisations that bring about significant impact in their communities within the not-for-profit sector – celebrating hard work, dedication, innovation and excellence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone can enter themselves or nominate someone else in one of the categories – no matter what their position in an organisation is or what support they provide within the not-for-profit sector, there is a category for everyone. There is no charge for entries – but you’ll have to be quick as the closing date for nominations is Friday 23rd October.

Last chance to enter prestigious care sector awards

Those successfully shortlisted will be gifted tickets to the awards ceremony to be held at The Grand Hotel in Birmingham on Friday 14th March 2025. The event will bring together esteemed leaders in health and social care from across the UK to applaud and learn about the diverse work of the winners and finalists.

Neil Galjaard, Divisional Managing Director at Markel, said: “Every year, we are inspired by the incredible stories of how people and organisations across the UK make a real difference in people’s lives – so we want to hear from those working in the not-for-profit sector in Burnley to celebrate their work and provide them with the recognition they deserve.

“As we prepare for our 11th award ceremony next year, we are honoured to be associated with CMM and the awards. Proud to be different, the Markel 3rd Sector Care Awards are free to enter, tickets to the ceremony are gifted and judges on the panel have lived experience – by removing barriers to enter, we ensure we really are celebrating the very best of those in the third sector.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the nominations opening, Lisa Werthmann, Director at CMM, added: “It is a real privilege to have founded and organise the Markel 3rd Sector Care Awards – which is such a significant and uplifting event.

“I urge everyone working in this sector to nominate your colleagues and also recognise your own hard work so that we continue to recognise excellence through what promises to be a truly inspiring celebration.”

To find out more about the benefits of entering and how you can nominate, visit https://care.uk.markel.com/care-awards/?utm_source=https://www.wpragency.co.uk/&utm_medium=paid-media&utm_campaign=MC3SA&utm_content=pressrelease&utm_term=nominations