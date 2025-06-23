Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board has responded to an article published by the Express last week about a Padiham cancer survivor’s ongoing fertility battle.

Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board contacted the Express following our story on Friday about Mollie Mulheron, who is to meet with Health Secretary Wes Streeting to discuss her ongoing struggle to access fertility treatment in the aftermath of her recovery from cancer.

The forthcoming meeting was organised by Burnley MP Oliver Ryan who said that Mollie should not be forced to fight for her right to explore motherhood.

The article stated that the Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board (ICB) had twice denied Mollie access to fertility preservation treatment, citing its rationale is that such procedures should have been done prior to chemotherapy.

However, the ICB has said that such treatment decisions decisions should be in line with the eligibility criteria of the Assisted Conception policy for Lancashire and South Cumbria.

A spokesperson from Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board said: “Due to patient confidentiality, we are unable to comment on individual cases. However, we can say that decisions, such as this one, will be in line with the eligibility criteria of the Assisted Conception policy for Lancashire and South Cumbria. This will be based on clinical advice and best practice and follows the principles of NICE guidance.”

Mollie (26) is now in remission and healthy enough to undergo fertility treatment to freeze her eggs. However, doctors have advised that due to the impact of chemotherapy, she is likely to enter early menopause by the age of 30, and so fertility treatment must happen soon.