Lynda Makin has been a member at Burnley Golf Club for 10 years. She works full time as a ward sister at Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital in the intensive care unit and has spent her entire career, 26 years, with East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust and is in her sixth year with the critical care team.

It was a no-brainer for Lynda to choose ELHT& Me as her chosen charity during her time as Ladies’ Captain. ELHT & Me is the Trust’s official charity that raises funds to invest in patient experience across their five hospitals and its community services. Golfers, donors plus a series of fundraising initiatives have helped Lynda to raise £5,000 with the money directed to her area of care to support the work of her incredibly dedicated team.

Sister Lynda Makin with the specialist patient seating she raised money to buy during her time as Lady Captain

The money raised will be used to purchase specialist patient seating which has been designed to enable safe and efficient transfer of critical care patients from lying in bed to a fully seated, clinically optimised position offering care professionals new options in early patient mobilisation.

Lynda said: “Effective early rehabilitation for critically ill patients is so important in their recovery.”

