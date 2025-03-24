Kind-hearted boy’s campaign to make sure children spending Easter in hospital receive chocolate treats
10-year-old George Greenwood has spent a lot of time in and out of hospital throughout his life. Five years ago, whilst receiving treatment at Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital, he started to wonder how the Easter bunny would know where to leave eggs for the children on his ward.
Through the Trust’s official charity, ELHT&Me, George had a brilliant idea of donating chocolate eggs and treats to patients and, with the help of donations from the local community, he has brought a smile to hundreds of patients’ faces every year with his special deliveries each Easter.
George’s mum, Sammy Greenwood, said: “George knows it can be a sad time being in hospital and he just wants to make other people happy.
“Even though he has been poorly himself, he just wants to help other children by putting a smile on their faces at Easter time. He is a very caring boy and I am so proud of him.”
Paediatrics Matron, Mandy Chillingworth, said: “We’re so grateful to George – he is a real life Easter bunny and it’s an amazing sight to see just how many Easter eggs he manages to get each year!
“For some children, a hospital visit or stay can be a really daunting experience and his lovely gesture puts a smile on everyone’s face each Easter.”
If you’d like to donate to George’s Easter egg drive, visit www.gofundme.com and search for George's Childrens Ward Easter Fundraising.