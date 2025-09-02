Ketamine Addiction and Recovery Unity Day to take place in Burnley this month

By Laura Longworth
Published 2nd Sep 2025, 10:56 BST
Anyone impacted by ketamine issues is invited to attend a special unity event this month.

Ketamine Education Services is hosting Ketamine Addiction and Recovery Unity Day on Saturday, September 13th, at Valley Street Community Centre in Burnley, from noon to 3-30pm.

The day will consist of shared stories and experiences from former users, family members, and professionals, and will include food, live music, and a raffle. A number of services will be in attendance for anyone worried about rehab or detox, and who would like to find out more about them.

The event has been organised to promote hope, connection, awareness, and education.

For more information, search for Ketamine Education Services on Facebook.

