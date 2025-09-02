Ketamine Addiction and Recovery Unity Day to take place in Burnley this month

Anyone impacted by ketamine issues is invited to attend a special unity event this month.

The day will consist of shared stories and experiences from former users, family members, and professionals, and will include food, live music, and a raffle. A number of services will be in attendance for anyone worried about rehab or detox, and who would like to find out more about them.