Junior doctor training at Burnley Women and Newborn Centre best in country

The Obstetrics and Gynaecology team at Burnley General Hospital has been recognised as the top training unit in the country for the obstetrics training it provides trainee doctors.

The accolade was awarded by the Royal College of Gynaecology’s national training survey which saw the service based at the Lancashire Women and Newborn Centre in Burnley score top marks for general training in obstetrics.

Out of 166 NHS Trusts surveyed, East Lancashire Hospitals is also rated very highly for professional development (fifth nationally), general gynaecology training (15th) and overall recommendation (seventh).

Mrs Fiona Hamer, consultant obstetrician and clinical director for obstetrics and gynaecology at East Lancashire Hospitals, said: "Our team of consultants, midwives, nurses, secretaries, sonographers and support staff have pulled together to ensure that trainees have the best possible experience during their time with us.

"It is fantastic news that our trainees have consistently been so positive on how they benefit from this experience.

"We are keen to ensure trainees work in a supportive environment, have access to educational resources and are well supervised during their time with us. Our time invested in them is clearly well spent.

"I'm really proud of the team who all work so hard to provide the best learning experience we possibly can for all our junior doctors. Doctors want to come and work with us now thus offering improved care to our patients."

This is the third year in a row in which ELHT has received the region’s top marks for obstetrics training, rising from 86.9 to 92.7% in 2018 and going one better to achieve a superb 95.4% approval rating in the 2019 survey.

Professor Damian Riley, acting chief executive for East Lancashire Hospitals, said: "Our Trust is top in the UK for obstetrics training and is considered by trainee doctors to be the best unit in Lancashire for overall training satisfaction - a fantastic achievement.

"Congratulations to the team - this is a testament to their hard work and passion and is well deserved."