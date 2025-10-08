A Burnley woman is urging people to take up the offer of lung cancer screening if invited after a routine scan saved her life.

Despite having no symptoms, Vivien Pascoe, 65, was diagnosed with early-stage lung cancer after attending a free CT scan at one of the mobile screening units in East Lancashire.

Because it was caught so early, Vivien was able to have surgery to remove the tumour before it had spread, which gave her the best possible chance of survival.

Vivien Pascoe.

Sharing her experience, the grandmother of three said: "When I tell people I was diagnosed with lung cancer and call myself lucky, they can’t understand how the two go together. But I was lucky – lucky that screening was available in East Lancashire, lucky it picked up the cancer before I had any symptoms, and lucky it meant I could be treated straightaway.

"Without that scan, my story could have been very different. By the time I had symptoms and went to the GP, it might have been too late for surgery. That’s why I’m urging anyone who gets an invitation to screening to go; it could save your life."

Her cancer journey didn’t end with surgery. Further tests revealed Vivien actaully had an aggressive form of lung cancer, and she went on to have chemotherapy. Thankfully, her post-treatment scans have shown no signs of the cancer returning, and she now has regular check-ups every three months.

Vivien added: "The screening itself takes just five minutes in a mobile unit on a supermarket car park. It’s quick, easy, and the staff are wonderful. It’s hard to believe something so simple has given me more time with my family and friends. If you get the chance, please don’t ignore it."

Lung cancer screening is being rolled out across Lancashire and South Cumbria for people aged 55–74 who smoke or used to smoke.

So far, more than 106,000 people in Blackpool, Blackburn with Darwen, East Lancashire and Fylde and Wyre have been invited, leading to over 330 lung cancer diagnoses. Crucially, nearly three-quarters (73%) were caught early – just like Vivien.