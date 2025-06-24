If you think only the rich and famous can have a gym at home, think again.

That’s what I believed until I tried my hand at Gymproluxe’s viral Band and Bar Set 2.0. This all-in-one kit has everything you need for a full-body workout at home or wherever you fancy, no matter your exercise needs or fitness levels.

I love a good gym session, but as a busy working mum, it’s often hard to get there. And it pains me more than those post-exercise aches when I think about all those gym fees pouring down the drain!

Luckily, this Gymproluxe set has been a game-changer.

Its reputation precedes it, having featured everywhere, including ITV’s This Morning, GQ, Men’s Health, and Good Housekeeping. So, naturally, I was a little sceptical about whether it would live up to the hype. But honestly? I love it.

The set has a belt with handles and six resistance bands offering three levels of weight totalling 90kg. You can easily detach and reattach the bands to tailor the level of resistance to your needs, and you can use it to work out various areas of your body by standing or kneeling on the belt, or placing it across your chest or behind your neck or back. It also comes with a detachable bar to elevate your workouts with exercises like shoulder presses and bicep curls.

This simple design is totally versatile, allowing me to do all the various resistance exercises I’d usually do at the gym. But instead of hopping between multiple machines, I can do it all using one nifty product. Or if I want to focus on one particular area, like my legs, I can do that to my heart’s content without worrying about hogging a gym machine. And the Gymproluxe app offers a ton of tutorials, which means I have my own personal fitness instructor at home, who travels around with me wherever I go.

What I love most about the kit is the convenience it offers. As a time-poor parent, I barely get the chance to put a brush through my hair, never mind carve out a six-pack. That’s why it’s so handy being able to work out whenever is most convenient to me. I could squeeze in 10 minutes of exercise here or there after sticking the tea in the oven or putting a load in the washing machine. Or I could take out 30 minutes on my lunch break, or while my son is happily playing nearby.

This kit will set you back around £179.95, but for me and my partner, that’s the equivalent of less than four months of gym sessions, so in the long-run, it’ll save us a ton of money and travel time.

It all sounds too go to be true, right? But this is no overhyped gimmick - the product is certainly effective. In one session, I blasted my arms, and man, I could feel the burn the next day. Standing at five ft 3, I’m as durable as a taco, so I’d feel way to conscious to lift weights in the gym. But exercising at home means I can give it a go without worrying about being judged.

That said, I also love the fact the kit is portable, and could be taken to the office to stop me feeling stiff after long stretches on my laptop. I could even take it on trips away and grab snippets of time to keep up my exercise routine. All of this time-saving means I can tick off those daily life goals: keep fit, keep the kids alive, keep your sanity, don’t get fired. I’m not promising the Gymproluxe kit will make you feel like some kind of superhero mum. But it might actually give you five minutes to drink a brew while it’s still hot or enjoy your preferred glass of poison when the kids are in bed and Netflix is calling your name, knowing you’ve done everything modern life demands of you and banishing the dreaded mum guilt. After all, the secret to life is balance, right?