Huge £16m. plan to be submitted for care apartments on derelict land in Burnley

The £16.6m. development will be the first of its kind in Burnley, intended to provide specialist assisted living accommodation in a neighbourhood setting, aimed at improving older people’s quality of life and reducing the risk of social isolation.

Along with lead provider, The Calico Group, partners from East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust, Burnley Borough Council, the University of Central Lancashire, and Lancashire County Council have been working closely with people in the area to develop the scheme.

The extra care development is a significant milestone for Burnley, and The Calico Group is proud to be leading on this project, given their wider commitment to continually investing in the town. This project will be the largest that the Group has worked on to date and will bring positive aspects of extra care support and housing directly to the local community.

CGI of the apartments

This project is supported by Homes England, with funding provided via grants and borrowing capacity to help support the development.

The aim is to create an inclusive, multi-generational community space fit for the future. It has capacity to offer different levels of support, which can be altered as each resident’s care needs change.

The 93 modern apartments have been specially designed for older people who require additional support while maintaining as much independence and dignity as possible.

After a series of community consultations, proposals include a community space for local people to use, alongside dedicated communal gardens, allocated parking, and a wellbeing hub with bistro.

The project hopes to create various new job vacancies for both experienced tradespeople and new apprentices in the area. By using local labour and supply chains, this helps to increase viability in the local economy, and to improve skills within the construction industry.

If approved, construction work by Ring Stones Maintenance and Construction is scheduled to begin in 2022, with completion expected in 2024.

Wendy Malone, Director of Development at Calico Homes, said: “This development will help to continue our commitment to investment and regeneration in the area, supporting communities where they need it the most, and making a real difference to people’s health and wellbeing.