Hordley Street Park in Burnley dubbed one of the most dangerous in Lancashire
A Burnley park has been dubbed one of the most dangerous in Lancashire, according to council data.
Lancashire landed in the top four UK hotspots with dangerous children’s playgrounds in a study by national law firm, Simpson Millar. There have been 179 accidents and complaints relating to the county’s 374 public playground since 2019, which equates to around 6% of all reports nationally.
Burnley Borough Council had the worst complaints record in Lancashire, with 72 instances recorded in the last four years. Several complaints referenced the condition of equipment at Hordley Street Park in Burnley, specifically.
Melanie Burden, Head of Serious Injuries at Simpson Millar, said: “If you or your child has been injured in a public playground, there are time limitations when making claims, but we’d recommend getting in touch with a team for legal advice as soon as possible. The injuries sustained can vary but can also in some circumstances be life-changing.”