Overlooking Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Lancashire landed in the top four UK hotspots with dangerous children’s playgrounds in a study by national law firm, Simpson Millar. There have been 179 accidents and complaints relating to the county’s 374 public playground since 2019, which equates to around 6% of all reports nationally.

Burnley Borough Council had the worst complaints record in Lancashire, with 72 instances recorded in the last four years. Several complaints referenced the condition of equipment at Hordley Street Park in Burnley, specifically.