Heroic Nelson woman's inspired Macmillan fundraising total hits £10,000

After seven years of fundraising, a Nelson woman has hit her target of £10,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Having first started fundraising following her father Robert's diagnosis with cancer of the larynx in 2012, Nicola Haines has done everything from a five-day trek along the Inca Trail in the Peruvian Andes to a two-mile swim in Lake Windermere, coffee mornings, and Three Peaks Challenge.

The Famous Five: (from left) Matthew Haines, Leanne Duckworth, Robert Haines, Nicola Haines, and Jane Haines.

Taking her across the £10,000 threshold was another water-based challenge which saw her swim the length of the English Channel at Pendle Leisure Centre.

Clear for some five years, Robert's cancer tragically returned in 2018 along with kidney tumours, resulting in the family having a "traumatic year" according to his wife Jane, as he spent seven weeks in Preston Royal Hospital over Christmas. Having undergone three bouts of surgery this year alone, Robert is now back at work and "staying positive".

"As a family, we were determined to tackle this head on," explained Nicola on her Macmillan page. "My dad was far too young to be going anywhere and with that my passion for Macmillan Cancer Support began. It is hard to sum up the past year, but I’m not going to lie: it has been tough, testing, and tearful.

"But one thing I do know is my family and friends are amazing and this is why Macmillan will always be a part of me," she added, having also raised £1,000 for Barnoldswick and Earby Bosom Friends as part of her charitable efforts.

According to Nicola, her parents and her two siblings - sister Leanne Duckworth and brother Matthew Haines - make up the Famous Five. "Nicola calls us the Famous Five and I know this has kept her mind targeted while we have all been coping," said her mother Jane. "We are the Famous Five and been there for each other the whole time."

"I couldn’t be more thankful for the amazing support our tiny little village has given me and my family, not just with fundraising but during dad's treatment and time off work," added Nicola. "It baffles me: cancer is such a scary word, yet ironically one that brings people together when they need it the most."

To donate to Nicola's cause, head to: https://swimit.macmillan.org.uk/fundraising/just-keepn-swimming