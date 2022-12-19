4. The HUB at Padiham

The HUB at Padiham will be open on Christmas Day for two hours for people who are lonely. They are invited to enjoy a Christmas sandwich, Baileys or hot chocolate, and a mince pie and to pull a cracker from 11am until 1pm. Transportation can be provided if needed. If you know someone who lives alone and would like a surprise invite, please contact The HUB at Padiham via its Facebook page. Pictured is founder Vivien Storey inside the hub. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

