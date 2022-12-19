Christmas is the time for merriment and togetherness – but some people simply cannot afford it, or might be lonely on the big day.
That’s why numerous kind-hearted folk in the town have rallied together to offer festive fun for all ages for free.
The following events are designed to support people who are homeless, lonely or living in poverty.
See our photo gallery for seven restaurants, churches and community groups in the Burnley area offering free Christmas dinners for vulnerable people:
1. Good Samaritan Parish in Burnley
Good Samaritan Parish in Burnley is hosting a free two-course Christmas Day dinner in the parish rooms of St Mary's Church for those who would otherwise be on their own.
To book a place, please contact Michael Morris by Sunday on 07929 451 566 or [email protected]
Please state your name, telephone number and any dietary requirements.
(Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)
2. Christmas dinner
St Catherine’s Church in Burnley is offering its annual free three-course Christmas dinner on Christmas Day to anyone who is on their own or homeless.
(Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)
3. Burnley Wood Community Centre
Burnley Wood Community Centre will be open on Christmas Day from 10am for anyone who might be alone. The team is offering people a bite to eat and a brew somewhere warm. Inquiries to [email protected]
Photo: Submit
4. The HUB at Padiham
The HUB at Padiham will be open on Christmas Day for two hours for people who are lonely.
They are invited to enjoy a Christmas sandwich, Baileys or hot chocolate, and a mince pie and to pull a cracker from 11am until 1pm.
Transportation can be provided if needed.
If you know someone who lives alone and would like a surprise invite, please contact The HUB at Padiham via its Facebook page.
Pictured is founder Vivien Storey inside the hub. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard