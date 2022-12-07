1. Good Samaritan Parish in Burnley

Good Samaritan Parish in Burnley is hosting a free two-course Christmas Day dinner in the parish rooms of St Mary's Church for those who would otherwise be on their own. To book a place, please contact Michael Morris by Sunday on 07929 451 566 or [email protected] Please state your name, telephone number and any dietary requirements. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Photo: OLI SCARFF