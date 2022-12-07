News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Here are nine restaurants, churches and community groups in the Burnley area hosting free Christmas dinners and parties for vulnerable people

Christmas is the time for merriment and togetherness – but some people simply cannot afford it, or might be lonely on the big day.

By Laura Longworth
3 hours ago

That’s why numerous kind-hearted folk in the town have rallied together to offer festive fun for all ages for free.

The following events are designed to support people who are homeless, lonely or living in poverty.

See our photo gallery for nine restaurants, churches and community groups in the Burnley area that are hosting free Christmas dinners and parties for vulnerable people:

1. Good Samaritan Parish in Burnley

Good Samaritan Parish in Burnley is hosting a free two-course Christmas Day dinner in the parish rooms of St Mary's Church for those who would otherwise be on their own. To book a place, please contact Michael Morris by Sunday on 07929 451 566 or [email protected] Please state your name, telephone number and any dietary requirements. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Photo: OLI SCARFF

Photo Sales

2. Christmas dinner

St Catherine’s Church in Burnley is offering its annual free three-course Christmas dinner on Christmas Day to anyone who is on their own or homeless. It will also be hosting a festive fundraising concert on Friday at 7pm to raise money for the dinners, plus presents. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Photo: OLI SCARFF

Photo Sales

3. Burnley Wood Community Centre

Burnley Wood Community Centre is yet to release details of their Christmas Day dinners. For the latest updates, visit The New Burnley Wood Community Group on Facebook.

Photo: Submit

Photo Sales

4. Turf Moor

Burnley FC in the Community will host its annual Christmas party for registered veterans on Friday, December 16th. Participants will receive a free two-course meal, and can enjoy Christmas carols, games and activities. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Burnley