Here are 13 places where you can access free mental health support in Burnley outside of the NHS this winter

3. PH7 Life

PH7 Life: Women Survive group at PH7 Wellbeing Centre – Bank Parade, Burnley. Are you a fellow female who wants support with a mental health problem? You may have one yourself, have dealt with one in the past or you may be looking for people to support you whilst you support others. (Photo by JEFF PACHOUD/AFP via Getty Images)

Photo: JEFF PACHOUD