Here are 13 places where you can access free mental health support in Burnley outside of the NHS this winter

Some 6,530 people, including 1,925 children, sought help from the NHS for their mental wellbeing in June.
Now, with winter approaching and many households feeling anxious about how they will cope both emotionally and financially during a difficult few months due to the cost of living crisis, the Burnley Express has put together a guide to free mental health support in the town.
Here are 13 places where you can access help for your emotional wellbeing outside of the NHS:
1. Sure Start Southwest Burnley Counselling Service
Sure Start Southwest Burnley Counselling Service is open to anyone living in the Burnley area (priority to Southwest Burnley residents). The service is provided by qualified and trainee counsellors who receive regular and professional supervision.
(Photo by JEFF PACHOUD/AFP via Getty Images)
Photo: JEFF PACHOUD
2. Samaritans
Samaritans: If you want to talk to someone about anything that is upsetting you, call Samaritans on freephone 116 123. They're always open and are there to listen.
(Photo by FLORENT VERGNES/AFP via Getty Images)
Photo: FLORENT VERGNES
3. PH7 Life
PH7 Life: Women Survive group at PH7 Wellbeing Centre – Bank Parade, Burnley. Are you a fellow female who wants support with a mental health problem? You may have one yourself, have dealt with one in the past or you may be looking for people to support you whilst you support others.
(Photo by JEFF PACHOUD/AFP via Getty Images)
Photo: JEFF PACHOUD
4. CALM
CALM: The leading movement against male suicide. You can call them from 5pm to midnight, 365 days a year on 0800 58 58 58. (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
Photo: STEFANI REYNOLDS