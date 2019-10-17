Gruelling Burnley & Pendle 4 Peaks challenge raises £1,300 for Pendleside Hospice

A Burnley man has raised over £1,300 for Pendleside Hospice after completing the gruelling Burnley & Pendle 4 Peaks challenge which saw him cover 42 miles and 1,882m of climb in just 12 hours.



The fundraiser saw Ian Chapman raise £1,320.00 for Pendleside Hospice as he scaled Pendle Hill, Weets Hill, Boulsworth Hill, and Hameldon Hill back-to-back in half a day, with the collective height of the four peaks mirroring the year in which Burnley Football Club was founded - 1882.

"I am in awe at what [Pendleside Hospice] do for our local community and further afield," said Ian on Facebook. "I am just doing my bit by raising awareness and, as you can see, collectively we have become many and have made a difference."