Grateful Clitheroe cancer survivor gives back to future patients

In August last year aged 58, Steve Mitchell was diagnosed with stage 4 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

After just two rounds of treatments, Steve’s CT scan showed that the treatment was not only working, but that he was almost fully clear of the cancer. Upon receiving the all clear, Steve focused his attention to fundraising for Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital’s Chemotherapy Unit. He has so far raised £3,500 towards the upgrading of the unit.

Steve, along with his family and musician friends, organised a fundraising event to be held at Keystreet Bar. Local talented musicians gave up their free time and entertained a large crowd who contributed by donating on the day and taking part in an auction and a raffle.

Steve (centre) at the fundraiser with friends from Keystreet, Clitheroe

Steve explained: "This was made possible through donations from local businesses and individuals of items and services for the auction and raffle prizes."

"A huge thankyou goes out to all those who gave so generously including: Tesco, Booths, The Green Jersey, Valley Living, Shackletons, Hodder Tyres, Corto Bar, The Dispensary, Alpes Butchers, Clayton Park Bakery, Skipton Fitted Furniture, NB Jeweller and The Chocolate Works, PJ’S at The Crystal Rooms. A huge thank you also to those who donated via my Justgiving page and, of course, to Phill and Bev Knight and the staff at Keysreet for their huge support."

Steve set off to raise £1,000, but saw donations pour in, raising a phenomenal total of £3,500.

He said the event went so much better than he had imagined.

"It was very humbling to say the least to be up in front of all those people, many I feared, a few months back, I may not see again, but I did and we had a blast!"

Caroline Rogers, Lead Cancer Nurse, said: "We are incredibly grateful for the donations we have received. The generosity of everyone who has donated means that local residents will be able to receive their treatment in a much more comfortable and appropriate area. We anticipate that the improved space will have a big impact on the wellbeing of both patients and staff."

Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital’s Chemotherapy Unit launched an appeal in August to raise £30,000 to undergo a complete refurbishment. The funds raised from Steve’s