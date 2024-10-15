Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Burnley GP, and the reception team from a practice in the town, are among those shortlisted in the prestigious 2024 General Practice Awards.

Dr Yasara Naheed, who is a GP at Thursby surgery is a finalist in the GP of the Year category and the reception team from the Yorkshire Street Medical Centre have been nominated in the Reception Team of the Year section

Gillian Lawrence, of Padiham, who is an Advanced Physiotherapy Practitioner, who works for Primary Care Physio in Hyndburn, is nominated in the Extended Team Member’ category. The General Practice Awards, supported by Pulse and Nursing in Practice, are a prestigious national celebration for those working in primary care and general practice in the UK. The awards, which will be held in London on Friday, December 6th, honour the work of brilliant individuals and teams who are striving to develop innovative projects, make system change, and ultimately improve care for their patients and communities.

The reception team from the Yorkshire Street Medical Centre who have been nominated in the Reception Team of the Year category in the 2024 GP of the Year Awards

Gillian said: “I am blown away to have been nominated and then shortlisted for this award. It is great to have three nominations from East Lancashire chosen to represent the very best in primary care. We will be flying the flag for East Lancashire at an event that is an amazing celebration of all the hard work that General Practice does in serving their patients and communities. “