Generous Burnley couple's 50th wedding anniversary raises almost £1,000 for Pendleside Hospice

A Burnley couple's golden wedding anniversary celebrations at Turf Moor have raised almost £1,000 for Pendleside Hospice after they asked for friends and family to forego presents and instead make a donation in their name.

To celebrate 50 years of marriage, David and Helen Parkinson held an event at the 1882 Lounge at Burnley Football Club and invited countless friends and family. Keen to do something special as opposed to just accepting gifts, the couple instead asked that donations to Pendleside Hospice be made, allowing them to raise an amazing £835.

With the hospice costing over £4 million each year to run, Pendleside needs to raise over £3m in charitable donations to supplement the 22% of its funding which it receives from the NHS, making David and Helen's contribution all the more crucial.